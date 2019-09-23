Deaths in Kildare - Monday, September 23, 2019

Seán Garrett – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

September 21 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen; sadly missed by his daughters Geraldine and Frances, sons-in-law Fran and Mick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday from 3 o'clock with Removal that evening at 6 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.