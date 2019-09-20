Deaths in Kildare - Friday, September 20, 2019

Noel Burke – Dunbrin, Barrowhouse, Laois / Athy

September 18 2019, Predeceased by his daughter Catriona and sister Tess. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, sons Noel, Michael, Dan, Billy and Kieran, daughters Mary, Patricia, Ann and Paula, brother Arthur, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 16 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence R14YH11 from 4pm today Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.