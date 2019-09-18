Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Clarenda Patricia (Clarrie) Braithwaite (née Alfred)

September 16 2019, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, dearly loved mother of Ken, Alan and Joan. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Susan and Pamela, Joan’s partner Eamon, grandchildren Andrew, Sandra, David, Mark, great-grandchild Liam, brother Bertie, sister-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Service Thursday 19th September at 2.30pm in St Michael’s Church of Ireland, Athy, burial afterwards in St. John’s Church of Ireland Graveyard, Yellow Bog, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Paula Furlong (née Aherne) - Clontarf, Dublin / Newbridge

September 16 2019, (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Rory. Sadly missed by her loving children Tara, Frank, Brendan, Maeve and Jack, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Sophie, Rachael, Sean, Ciara, Colin, Emma, Stephen, Simon, Adam and Cillian, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Strand on Thursday, September 19th, from 5pm until 7pm. A celebration of Paula’s life will take place in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday, September 20th at 2pm. No flowers thank you, donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar in recognition for the wonderful care they provided Rory at his time of need.