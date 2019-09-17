Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Michael O'Donoghue – Loughbollard, Clane

September 15 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, deeply regretted by his loving wife Liz, daughters Imelda, Sharon, Michelle, Sabrina & Helena, sons James and Anthony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Bea, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.45am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11.15am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Ann Power Dahili – Sallins Pier, Sallins, Kildare / Drumcondra, Dublin

September 14 2019, Sadly missed by her loving husband Karim, dad John, sisters and brothers Catherine, Deirdre, John, Carol, David, Niamh and Kevin, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her father's home in Arran Road, Drumcondra on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to arrive at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, Dublin (eircode D09 ET97) for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by Burial in Dardistown Cemetery (eircode K67 HP26). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to AWARE. Donation box in church.