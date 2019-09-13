Deaths in Kildare - Friday, September 13, 2019

Paul Kenny – Gortreagh, Croagh, Limerick / Rathangan

September 12 2019, Peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his father Tansy. Survived by his loving wife Carmel (nee Madigan) daughters Reba, Mika and Donna, mother Ethna, sisters Caroline, Susan and Deirdre, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence in Gortreagh, Croagh (V947F1W) this Saturday September 14th from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at St John The Baptist Church, Croagh for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family Flowers only.

Leo Bean – Maynooth

September 12 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved husband of the late Rose & brother of the late Liam, Seán & Marie, deeply regretted by his loving son John, daughters Eithne & Elaine, daughter-in-law Betty, grandchildren Seán & Róisín, sisters Una & Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

Elizabeth Donohoe (née Anderson) – Allendale, Baronstown, Milltown

September 12 2019, Formerly of Robertstown and Allenwood. Sister of the late Eveleen. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Stephen, children Stephanie, Anthony, Moira, Alan, Frances and Kate, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephew Clive, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 4o'clock on Friday with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30 to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem mass at 10o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Lung Fibrosis Association" donations box in church.

Joe (Swagy) Swayne – 46 Mill View. Thorn Road, Ballitore, Athy

September 11 2019 at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughter Anita, sons Domnic and Jason, sisters Betty and Angela, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount on Friday from 5 o clock with prayers at 8 o clock. Removal from there on Saturday morning to The Church of S.S. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown arriving for 11 o clock Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

Mary Wynne (née Maher) – Pairc Bhride, Athy

September 10 2019, Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Athy on Friday, 13th, from 4pm until conclusion of the Rosary which starts at 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.45 from Thompson’s Funeral Home to St. Michael's Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.