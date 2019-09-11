Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Pat Kelly – Sillott, Kildare Town

The death has occurred of Pat Kelly, Sillott, Kildare Town (R51HP44) following an accident in Tilburg in Holland. Deeply regretted by his parents David and Jane, his brother Mark, his sisters Eimir and Orla and their partners Andrina, David and Steven, his grandmother Anna, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and his many many friends, his work colleagues and friends in Pfizer and The Killashee Hotel. Reposing at his family home all day Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm . Removal on Thursday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Nurney.

Rita Reid (née Delahunt) – Blackhill, Kill

September 10 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, children Angela, Anthony, David & Karen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister Rebecca, brothers Michael, Brendan & Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her son David's residence (W91WYF3) Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.