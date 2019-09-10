Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, September 10, 2019

John Duff - Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

September 9 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and best friend of Janice and much loved father of Seán, Ciarán and Aoife; John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Terry, sister Susan, sisters-in-law Gina, Fran and Lotte, brothers-in-law Bobby and Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Tuesday evening (September 10) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. A celebration of John’s life will take place in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday afternoon (September 11) at 1:50 o’c. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alex’s Room a charity very close to our hearts.

Lee Houlden - Sallins / Ballyfermot, Dublin

September 7 2019 (peacefully) at home. Beloved son of Lorraine and Carl and loving brother to Jolene. Lee will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his heartbroken partner Jessy, daughter Emma Lee, nephew Leon, grandparents Larry and Noreen Gibney, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home in Sallins on Wednesday, September 11th, from 6 o’c to 8 o’c. A service to celebrate Lee’s life will take place in Stafford’s Funeral Home, corner of Drumfinn Road and Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot on Thursday, September 12th, at 11 o’c. followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to H.O.M.E. Ballyfermot. Donation boxes will be present in the funeral home during the Service.

Kasey May McConville - Coke lane, Kilberry, Athy

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Martin and Liz, brother Kealan, sister Kerri, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilberry Cemetery. House private Wednesday morning please.