Deaths in Kildare - Friday, September 6, 2019

Pat Kelly – Sillott, Kildare Town

Funeral Arrangements Later

Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke – Ottomy Avenue, Clane

September 3 2019, suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving parents Bayo & Nike, sister Eniola, brother Holly, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am Funeral Service, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a family cause. Donation box in funeral home and church. House private please. For all enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on 045868230.

Gerard Hopper – Leixlip

September 5 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Mary, dear father of Louise and Niamh, a devoted grandfather to Jessica, Jack and James and brother of Martin Anthony, Tomás, Anne, Geraldine and the late Marian; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Dermot and Alan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening (Sept. 6th) from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning (Sept. 7th) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Joseph Kearns – Athgarvan, Newbridge

September 4 2019. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frankie, brother Fr. Tom Kearns OP, his sister Elizabeth Kearns, brothers-in-law Diarmuid Kenneally, & John Finegan, sister-in-law Olive McGuinness, nieces & nephews, relatives & a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4pm to 7.30pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to palliative care. Donations box in church. House private on Saturday morning please.

Thomas (Tommy) Morahan – Bailey's Nursing Home and Church Street, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Naas

September 5 2019, Peacefully in the University Hospital, Sligo. Tommy is survived by his sister Maria Larkin (Coogue, Knock) and brother Seamus Morahan (Naas, Co. Kildare). He will be sadly missed by his sister, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains reposing in the Morahan Funeral Home, Tubbercurry on this Sunday evening from 3.30pm with removal at 5.30pm to arrive in St. John Evangelist Church, Tubbercurry at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with the funeral afterwards to Rhue Cemetery.

Sean Murphy – Milltown

September 5 2019, Sadly missed by his loving wife Veronica, daughters Liz, Helen, Fiona and Majella, son Jim, sons-in-law Gerry, David, Eoin and Johnny, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren, brother Peter, sister Stacia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 6pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8 O'clock. Reposing there from midday on Friday. Removal on Friday evening at 7.30pm, arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown, at 8 O'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers, only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas General Hospital. Donations box in the church.