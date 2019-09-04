Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Gerry Kearns – Downings Nth., Prosperous, Kildare / Dublin

September 2 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, following an illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan, sons Mark, Steve & Lee, daughters in law Amanda, Lynne & Chantal, grandkids Luke, Katelyn, Zara & Lucy, mother-in-law Rose, father-in-law Mick, brother Patrick, sisters Patricia & Gin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Autism Ireland. House private please.

Shelley McDonnell (née Lawler) – Avondale Drive, Athy

September 3 2019, Peacefully, at home. Wife of the Late Hugh. Sadly missed by her beloved daughters Jennifer, Laura, Paula and Edel, brothers Ted, Jim, John and P.J., sisters Bridín, Rita and Denise, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, adored grandchildren Kate, Shane, Scott, Lynn, Julie, Tom, Emily and Jill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Wednesday evening until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal from her residence at 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private on Thursday please.

Gordon O'Toole – 24 Ardrew Court, Dun Brinn, Athy / Tullow, Carlow

September 3 2019, After a long illness. Son of the Late Laz. Devoted and loving father to Jason, David and Conor. Deeply regretted by his devoted partner Geraldine, mother Bridie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private on Friday morning please.

Christina Phillips (née Morrow) – 17 Clonmullion, Athy

September 3 2019, Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Dominic, children Noel, Dominic, Demelza, Ross and Jason, sister Delia (Galway), brothers Bob (America) and John (England), daughters-in-law Ann, Shauna and Aisling, son-in-law Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Evan, Luke, Megan, Senan, Sophia, Mark, Aaron and Iona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Team, St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private Thursday morning please.