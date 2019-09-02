Deaths in Kildare - Monday, September 2, 2019

Ann Bolger (née Nolan) – Abbeycourt, Castledermot, Kildare / Graiguecullen, Carlow

September 1 2019, Formerly of Graiguecullen, Carlow. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, daughters Yvonne and Monique, son Craig, sons-in-law Ian and Noel, daughter-in-law-Sandra, grandchildren, brothers Michael, Jack, Billy and Tony, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her daughter Yvonne's residence, eircode R14A299, Abbeylands, Castledermot, from 6pm today, Sunday, with prayers on Monday evening at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Moone Cemetery.

Tom Cummins – Ticknevin Lock, Carbury

September 1 2019, Formerly of An Post. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of the late Trish. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Jason, daughter Tanya, son in law Alan, daughter in law Anne-Marie, his adored grandchildren Rachel and Josh, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home (eircode W91 DK53) this Tuesday (3rd Sept) from 2pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations to Kildare Palliative Care, if desired. House private Wednesday, please.

Mary (Peg) McCourt (née Toner) – Cleamore Terrace, Kildare Town

August 31 2019, Formerly of Athy and Castledermot. Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home. Wife of the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sister Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town from 4pm on Monday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare town. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland”. Donations box in church.

Kathleen (Katie) O'Toole (née Dunne) – Kilmore, Enfield, Meath / Johnstownbridge

August 31 2019, Peacefully in the wonderful care of Judy & Staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Kathleen (Katie) loving wife of the late John (Jack) and dear mother of Bernadette (Holton), Paula (Cahalin), Karen (McGrath) and John. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, sister Mary (Steele), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home (W23 XC90) Church St., Kilcock on Monday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Rosary at 8 pm. Funeral Mass at 1.30 pm on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church, Johnstownbridge, Enfield followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

James Power – Kilfane West, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Maynooth

Suddenly, at home, 31st August 2019. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Clare (Berry), brother in law Niall, niece Emma, nephew David, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and colleagues. Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is private on Wednesday morning, please.