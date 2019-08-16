Deaths in Kildare - Friday, August 16, 2019

Dolores Butler – Newbridge

August 13 2019 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin after a relatively short illness, with her family at her bedside. She will be sadly and forever missed by her loving and much loved partner Tony, by Justine, Padraig, Mary and Yvonne, by her nephews and nieces Cameron, Aubrey, Melanie, Sorcha, Caoimhe, Oisin, Leanne, Jaiman, Leon and Ethan (and remembering also Little Justin deceased), and by her extended family, relatives and friends. Following a private family Funeral Mass and Burial Dolores now rests peacefully beside her parents Joe and Mary Florence in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. With Respect, House Private.

George Lamon – 5 Pairc Bhride, Athy

August 14 2019, Peacefully, after an illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, children George, Fran, Ger, Paul, Therese and Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Alison, Paul, Aran, Ciaran, Avril, Aoife, Seán and Elise, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors from his residence (Eir Code R14 H970) at 10.30am Saturday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Ian O'Brien – Celbridge / Castlebellingham, Louth

August 13, 2019 (Suddenly). Sadly missed by his loving parents Dermot and Allyson, fiancée Carla, brother Graham, sister-in-law Susan, Carla’s parents Clara and Mário, relatives and friends. Reposing at his parents’ residence on Sunday evening (18th, August) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium on Monday afternoon (19th, August) arriving for a Funeral Service to celebrate Ian’s life at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Peter McVerry Trust. Donations box at crematorium.

Thomas Scully – Mountrice, Monasterevin

August 14 2019, Peacefully at Portlaoise General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Mary-Anne and father in law of the late Joe Keane. Sadly missed by his loving sons Peter, Tommy, Seamus and Des, daughters Margaret, Ellen and Anne-Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McWey‘s Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare town from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:15am to arrive at the Church of St. Peter and Paul, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.