Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, August 8, 2019

David Britton – Allen Cross, Kilmeague

August 6 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of the ICU Unit, Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Joanne & Emma, sons-in-law Alan & Collie, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law Gabrielle and Bernadette, brother-in-law Derek, grandchildren Jack, Dan, Thomas & Charlie, nephews, nieces, especially Robbie and Jessie and their partners Dianne & Rob, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm only please. Removal on Friday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium for 2pm Funeral Service. House strictly private at all other times please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ICU Unit, Tullamore Hospital.Donation box in crematorium.

Joe K. Hannon – Banna East, Ardfert, Kerry / Celbridge, Kildare / Ballisodare, Sligo

August 7 2019, beloved husband of Fran (nee Barrett) and dear father of Abigail and Robbie. Pre-deceased by his first wife Mary (nee Cunningham) and infant daughter Natalie. Sadly missed by loving family, step-children Dearbháil, Orlaith and Eddie, grandchildren, sisters Kay and Myra, brother Paul, sons-in-law Stephen, John and Shay, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry, Co. Offaly on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. Removal at 6.00 p.m. to The Church of The Assumption, Rathangan, Co. Kildare (arriving at 7.00 p.m.) Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rathangan. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry of c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Johanna Van Noort Kup – Athgarvan

August 3, 2019, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Johanna (Hannie), beloved wife of the late Peter; Sadly missed by her relatives and friends. Reposing on Thursday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for Service at 2.30pm followed by Cremation. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.