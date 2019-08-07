Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Debbie Finn (Coulahan) – Tallaght, Dublin / Sallins

August 5 2019 peacefully at St. James’ Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Derek, loving mother of Holly and Andy and cherished daughter of May and Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, children, parents, sister Karen, brothers Paul and Kieran, cousin Lynn, nieces Lauren and Leah, nephews Nathan, Jamie and Killian, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home on Wednesday (August 7th) from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Thursday (August 8th) to St. Aengus’ Church, Balrothery arriving for 10 o’c Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. (Donation box at Church). All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.

John Murphy – Celbridge

August 4 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of the late Tailte (Tolly) and Thomas (Tom) and much loved brother of Eileen and Mark; Sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Cristina, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and the staff and his friends in the St. John of Gods Community. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (August 7) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (August 8) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Helen O'Donnell (née McDonnell) – Rosehill, Moone, Athy

August 5 2019, Daughter of the Late Dermot and Kathleen McDonnell, Shandon Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin and sister of the Late Aidan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, daughters Róisín and Sarah, brother Ian, sisters Judy and Úna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14 WA26) from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning to arrive at The Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Private cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private Thursday morning, please.