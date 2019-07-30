Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Sheila Behan (née Cusack) – Red Hills, Kildare Town

July 27 2019, Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and daughter Anne. Sadly missed by her loving sons Paddy and Willie, daughter Sandra, daughters-in-law Trish and Anna, sons-in-law Ian and Ken, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her son Willie's residence from 12 midday on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please.

Jimmy Byrne – Abbeyfield Ballitore and late of Kilcullen and Fonstown Athy / Kilcullen

July 27 2019 at Naas Hospital. Beloved Husband of the late Claire and Brother of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his Daughter Nicola, Sons, Enda, Austin, John, Michael and James, Brother Michael, Sisters Mary, Kathleen, Betty and Kathleen Roche, Son-in-law Michael, Daughters-in-law, Trish, Claire and Siobhan, Sisters-in-law, Berney and family, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his Daughter Nichola and Son-in-law Michael O' Neill's residence Mullaghmast(Eircode R14TD82) from 12 o' clock on Tuesday 30th with prayers at 8 o' clock . Removal from there on Wednesday 31st to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen. Arriving for 11o'clock Requiem Mass Funeral thereafter to Fonstown Cemetery.

Peter Crowley – 14 New Mill Court, Canal Road, Portarlington, Laois / Naas

July 28 2019, Formerly Punchestown, Naas, County Kildare. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Catherine, extended family and friends. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 5pm with Removal at 6:20pm arriving St John's Church, Killenard at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne (Nancy) Gaffney (née Coen) – Cabra, Dublin / Newbridge / Borrisokane, Tipperary / Athboy, Meath

July 28 2019. (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, in her 91st. year. Anne (Nancy), beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) and dear mother of Eamonn, Betty (Philpott) and Evelyn (Farrell). Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sister Peg Monaghan, grandchildren Claire, Jane, Michael, Mark, Noel, Kevin, Robert and John, great-grandchildren Meabh, Hugh, Noah, Ella, Lily, Laoise, Saoirse, Molly and Charlie, sons-in-law Ben and Tony, daughter-in-law Therese, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening (31st. July) from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road on Thursday morning (1st. August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial in St. James’ Cemetery, Athboy, Co. Meath arriving at 1.00 pm approx. House Private. Family flowers only please.

Maj. Gen. F. K. (Kevin) Murphy (Retired) – Salthill, Galway / Newbridge

July 28 2019, Unexpectedly and peacefully; beloved husband of the late Thérèse and much loved and cherished father of Conal (Tuam), Kevin Jnr. (Greystones) and the late Aonghus. He will be very sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Ann and Mary, his grandchildren Niall, Ailbhe and Eoghan, nieces, nephews, good neighbours, friends and army colleagues. Requiescat in pace. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Garrison Church, Renmore Barracks on Wednesday, 31st July from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill on Thursday 1st August at 12 noon. Funeral after Mass to the new cemetery, Bohermore.

John (Jack) O'Donovan – Newbridge

July 28 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Formerly of C.I.E. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Peg). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Brendan, John, Declan, Kevin and Dermot, daughters Barbara, Margaret and Mary Rose, brothers Michael and Denis, sisters-in-law Bridie and Una, daughters-in-law Imy and Maura, grandchildren Claire, Neasa, Aoife, Doireann and Seán, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 o’clock with Removal at 6.15 o’clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House Private.