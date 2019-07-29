Deaths in Kildare - Monday, July 29, 2019

John Mc Connell – Newbridge, Kildare / Louisburgh, Mayo / Oughterard, Galway

July 27 2019 (unexpectedly) at Naas General Hospital. Son of the late John. Loving husband to Patricia (née Tuck) and loving Dad to Louise, Hazel, & John. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, daughters, son, mother Margaret (née Joyce), brothers Thomas, Seamus, & Michael, sisters Mary, Margaret, Teresa, Martina & Anna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended Mc Connell & Tuck Families, colleagues at An Post, and a large circle of friends. John will lie in repose at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Tuesday (July 30) from 5.00pm, concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Louisburgh on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Thomas (Alec) Dunne – Liffey Drive, Newbridge

Formerly of Eyre Street. July 28 2019, Peacefully at the Hermitage Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late Tony and Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Sarah and Claire, son Matthew, grandchildren Sam, Leo and Shay, sons in law Liam and Alan, brother Matty, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 2 pm on Monday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “the Friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh. Donations box in church.