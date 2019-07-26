Deaths in Kildare - Friday, July 26, 2019

Patrick (Pat) McKane – Eagle Lodge, Russellstown, Kilmeague / Ballon, Carlow

July 25 2019, Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lily, children John, Margaret, and Paul, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Freda, grandchildren Wayne and his wife Heather, Karina and her partner Andrew, Lisa and Zarah, great-grandchildren, brother Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Allenwood from 5 o’clock on Saturday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Sunday at 1:30 pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 2 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in church.

John (Sporty) Barry – Beechwood Avenue, Newbridge

July 25 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes, sons Alan, Dave and Eoin, daughters Laura and Denise, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Saturday and on Sunday from 3pm with prayers on both evenings at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Anna Brady (née McNamara) – Rathmore / Ballyvaughan, Clare

July 25 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, brother John and sister Philomena. Loving mother of Mary, Pat, Francis, Gerry, Aileen & Oliver, sister of Molly, Teresa, Rita & Patrick, mother-in-law of Donal, Amanda, Jenny, Miriam, Martin & Niamh; sadly missed by her loving family, 19 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at her home in Rathmore (W91N2FF) on Friday from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

Sandra Hodgins (née Webb) – Renehan, Edenderry / Ballinhassig, Cork

July 25 2019, Peacefully. Dearly loved wife of Albert, loving mother of Andrew, Jenny and Claire, much loved daughter of Eddie and Ruth, beloved sister of Orla, Gwyn,and Jason, daughter-in-law of Lily and the late Trevor. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends. Everyone welcome to her home on Friday from 2 o'clock until 9 o'clock (Eircode R45Y653). Funeral Service at her home on Saturday at 1 o'clock (All welcome) followed by burial in the family burial ground, St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Josephine O'Connell (née Conway Behan) – Osberstown, Naas

July 24, 2019, (suddenly), at home, Josephine, beloved wife of Brendan and dear mother of Patricia, John, Suzanne and Vanessa; Very sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Skye, Amber and Ruby, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Friday from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Ann O'Donnell (née McEvoy) – Ballymun, Dublin / Rahilla

July 24 2019, Peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of David, Michael, Joan and Marie and beloved sister of Helen, Bridie, Betty, Johnny, Tony, Margaret and the late Pauline (Pat), Jack, Mick, Mary and Monica. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, in-laws and partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Friday evening, July 26, from 7pm to 8pm at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, the Ballymun Civic Centre, Ballymun Road (next to Garda Station or Eircode D09 C8P5 for sat nav). Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, July 27, at 10am at the Church of The Virgin Mary, Shangan Road, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private.