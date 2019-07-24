Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Richard Joseph Byrne – Rodanstown, Kilcock, Meath / Kilcock

July 23 2019, Formerly of Gallow, Kilcock, Co. Meath. Peacefully, at his residence, in his 90th year; Richard Joseph, (predeceased by his 6 brothers and 4 sisters) deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean, daughters Joan and Philomena, sons Alan, Richard, Paul and Gary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 9 grandchildren, brother Frank, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23XC90) on Wednesday from 5pm until Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Gallow Cemetery, Kilcock, Co. Meath. House private please.

Bridget (Queenie) Harmon (née Lee) – Morristown, Newbridge

June 22 2019, Late of London, England. Sadly missed by her loving son James, daughter Theresa, brother Paddy Lee, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass to take place on Friday, the 26th July, at 9:30 am in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge. Burial of ashes afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Kathleen Rogan (née Treacy) – Sallins / Naas / Ballina, Mayo

July 23, 2019, (after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family), at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Jack (John) and dear mother of Angela, Irene, George, Martina, Kathleen, Joan and the late Geraldine, Charles and John; Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brother Desmond, sisters Angela, Fidelma, Joan and Helen, sons-in-law David and Andrew, daughter-in-law Una, brother-in-law Paddy Flannery, sisters-in -law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours at St. Brigid’s Terrace, Sallins, and Naas, friends and her lifelong friends Violet Lyndsey and Josie Smith. Reposing on Thursday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.