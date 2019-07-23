Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Sr. Anthony MacCabe – Carlow Town, Carlow / Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Monasterevin

July 21 2019, Predeceased by her parents George and Margaret (Monasterevin), sisters Lydia and Bernadette and her brothers Patrick, Edward and Joseph. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandniece, grandnephews, community of St. Leo’s and Leighlinbridge, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at St. Leo’s Convent on Tuesday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge. Burial afterwards Leighlinbridge Cemetery.

Noreen Moran – Courtown Park, Kilcock / Donadea

July 20 2019, suddenly at her residence, predeceased by her brothers Tom & Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Bernard, Francis and Brendan, her sister Imelda (Mullally), sisters-in-law Ann, Mary, Angela & Catherine, brother-in-law Tony, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her sister Imelda's residence in Fanagh, Donadea (W91E8P3) on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

Con O'Connor – Naas / Kill

July 22, 2019, (suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family), at Naas General Hospital, Con, beloved father of Shane and dear son of Anne and the late Tom; Sadly missed by his loving son, mother, aunt Irene, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing on Tuesday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Naas General Hospital. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Patrick (Paddy) Timmons – Moorefield Park, Newbridge

July 22 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, sons Aidan, Niall, David and Kevin, daughters-in-law Gráinne and Karena, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Adam, Kate, Leah and Ben, brother Seán and sister Ann, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday afternoon from 3 o’clock with prayers that evening at 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday at 12.45 o’clock to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 1.30 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Patrick (Pat) Warren – Carlow / Maganey, Laois / Maganey

July 22 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Son of the late John and Elizabeth Warren and predeceased by his brother William. Sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and his loving family in Hillview where he happily spent the past 9 years. Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Abban’s Church, Killeen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.