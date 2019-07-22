Deaths in Kildare - Monday, July 22, 2019

Frank Murphy – St. Dominic’s Park, Newbridge

July 21 2019, Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Allen Ward, Naas Hospital after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Phil and Susan, sisters Patricia and Tara. Dearly missed by his partner Mary (Gemma), twin sister Judy, brothers Philip, Gerry and Timmy, uncle Paddy, aunt Jeanette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 4 pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.