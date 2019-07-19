Deaths in Kildare - Friday, July 19, 2019

Donal Kenny – Naas / Castlepollard, Westmeath

July 18, 2019 - peacefully, in his 100th year, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita and beloved father of Michael, Tom and Don; wonderful grandfather of Karen, Sam, Emer, Ian and Aidan, and brother of the late Mona. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his daughters-in-law Diane, Mary and Barbara, brother-in-law Larry, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Saturday, July 20th, from 5pm to 7.15pm, with concluding prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, July 21st, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.

Michael Mc Nally – Orwell Gardens, Orwell Road, Dublin / Carbury, Kildare / Rhode, Offaly

July 17 2019, Formerly Clonin, Rhode, Co. Offaly. Peacefully in the care of Blackrock Clinic. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Claire (Burke) Patricia (Dowling) & Olive (Mc Nally), brother-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brian Mc Elroy's Funeral Home, Crumlin Village this Friday 19th July from 6pm - 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 12.15pm arriving Church of Holy Trinity, Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only - Donations to "Cancer Home Care", if desired. House Private Please

Ben Svendgaard – Milan, Italy, Celbridge, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary

Formerly Jutland, Denmark on the 05/06/2019. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Monica, parents Bendt and Inge, brothers and their families and Fiona and the Murtagh family. Mass at 3:30 on Friday July 19, 2019 at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Burial of ashes at a later date.

David Whelan – Monread Heights, Naas / Nurney

July 17 2019, Formerly of Clarey, Nurney. Beloved son of the late Peter and Alice. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helene, Brigid, Martina and Sandra, brothers Dan, John, Peter, Michael, Raymond and Philip, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his sister Tina's home in Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge from 6pm on Saturday with the Rosary there on Sunday evening at 7pm. A service to celebrate David's life will take place in the Chapel of Mount Jerome Crematorium on Monday at 2pm prior to Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to MS Ireland, 80 Northumberland Road, Dublin 4’ (Freepost).

Crozier Wilson – Leixlip, Kildare / Down

July 17 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his family, at St. James’s Hospital. Crozier Blakely, beloved husband of the late Catherine, dear father of Katy, Claire, Robert and the late Jennifer and a cherished grandfather of Jack, Aoibheann and Charlie. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Tony and Jonathan, brother John, sister June, brother-in-law and close friend Ian, nephews Richard and Andrew, friends and relatives. Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 4.00pm. Crozier’s burial will take place in Palmerstown Cemetery at 10.00am on Saturday morning followed by a humanist service at 11.30am in Finnstown House, Lucan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology at the St. James’ Hospital Foundation.