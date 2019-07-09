Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Elizabeth (Betty) Connell (née Foley) – 9 Lower St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy

July 8 2019, Wife of the Late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving children Caroline, Patrick, Bern, Sandra, Paula, Gaye, James and Dolores, sister Kathleen, brothers Stephen, Dan, Joe, Martin, Vincent and Pascal, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Wednesday morning at arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Denis Stephen Curtin – College Park, Newbridge / Terenure, Dublin

July 8 2019 (peacefully) after a short illness at the Beacon Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa (Terry), children Gillian, Denise, Mark and Jane, Bronagh, grandchildren Alex, Sam and Emma, daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law Billie and Zoran, sister - Sr. Anne (MMM), extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Pat Lambe – St. Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen

July 7 2019 at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and brothers Andy, Tom and Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jim, Jack, Billy, Tony, Ollie and Noel, sisters Mary, Kit, Minnie, Bridie and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his brother Noel and sister-in-law Margaret's residence, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen (Eircode R56 R728) from 3oc on Tuesday 9th with prayers at 8oc. Removal from there on Wednesday 10th at 10.15am to The Church of The Sacret Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen via St. Brigid's Avenue arriving for 11oc Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght I.C.U. Donation box in Church.

Thomas (Tommy) Maloney – Ballycowan, Clogherinkoe, Broadford / Kilkelly, Mayo

July 7 2019, Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, brother of the late Maureen & Phil. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Brian & Niall, brothers Jimmy & Christy, sisters Rita & Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 11.30am with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe at 12.30pm arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Constance (Connie) Moran (née Maguire) – Barrogstown, Maynooth / Ringsend, Dublin

July 7 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital, beloved mother of the late Stephen, deeply regretted by her loving husband Richard, daughters Carol, Lorna & Ruth, sons in law Ricky & Lloyd, grandchildren, sister Peggy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Tallaght Hospital.

Catherine Murphy (née Walsh) – Mynagh, Kildare Town

July 6 2019, Daughter of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, mother Kathleen, sisters Pauline, Noelle and Brid, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and neighbours. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 3pm on Tuesday. Removal on Tuesday evening at 7pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am Wednesday morning. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Patrick (Paddy) Swan -3 Rosmore, Newport, Mayo / Portmarnock, Dublin / Monasterevin

July 6 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martina, He will be sadly missed by his sons Raymond, Tony, Philp and Noel, his brothers & sisters, his daughters in-law and his grandchildren, Maeve, Aoife, Conor, Shane, Owen, Ashling, Caoimhe, Cian, Ryan & Leo. Reposing at his home, 3 Rosmore on Wednesday 10th July from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Newport, on Thursday the 11th July at 11.30pm for 12pm funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Kilbride cemetery. House private please on Thursday morning.