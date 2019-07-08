Deaths in Kildare - Monday, July 8, 2019

Pat Lambe – St. Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen

July 7 2019 at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and brothers Andy, Tom and Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jim, Jack, Billy, Tony, Ollie and Noel, sisters Mary, Kit, Minnie, Bridie and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his brother Noel and sister-in-law Margaret's residence, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen (Eircode R56 R728) from 3oc on Tuesday 9th with prayers at 8oc. Removal from there on Wednesday 10th at 10.15am to The Church of The Sacret Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen via St. Brigid's Avenue arriving for 11oc Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght I.C.U. Donation box in Church.

Andrew (Andy) Fleming – Drummond Etra, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Curragh, Kildare / Mayo

July 6 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his many friends and former colleagues. Reposing at Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home (A81 D328), Main Street, Carrickmacross, on Sunday, 7th July, from 7pm until 8pm. A Memorial Service will take place in the funeral home on Monday at 10am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Catherine Murphy (née Walsh) – Mynagh, Kildare Town

July 6 2019, Daughter of the late Patrick, sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, mother Kathleen, sisters Pauline, Noelle and Brid, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and neighbours. Funeral Arrangements Later.