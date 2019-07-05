Deaths in Kildare - Friday, July 5, 2019

Patrick (Paddy) Behan – College Rd., Clane

July 4 2019, peacefully at his home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Breeda, sons Patrick, Enda & Ronan, daughter Karen, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Annie, mother in law Chris, grandchildren Shannon, Zoe, Daithí & Brigit, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends, Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 12.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Bernard Berney – Kinloch Brae, Kilcullen

July 3 2019. Passed away at his home. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, his daughters Helen, Emma and Laura, his son John, his sons-in-law Shane, Danny and Garry, his daughter-in-law Michelle, his sister Eileen and his brothers, Jim and Tom, his grandchildren Hannah, Grace, Conchobhar, Holly, Finn, Maedhbh and Rory, his nephews and nieces, especially Marie, who cared for him lovingly right to the end, and all his many friends. He will be sadly missed. Reposing at his home from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday 4th July. Funeral Mass on Friday 5th July at 11am in The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigids's Cemetery.

Francis Deegan – Liffey Heights, Ballymore Eustace

July 3 2019. Deeply regretted by Lena, daughter Ann, son Edward, grandchildren, brothers Jim and Tommy, sister Kay, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Saturday from 11.00 am with removal at 2.30 pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace for 3.00 pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Mary (Maura) Doyle (née Moore) – Leixlip

July 3 2019, (peacefully), at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge. Beloved partner of the late Edmond Foley and dear mother of Gregg, Sonja and Adrian. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Blathnaid, Cillian, Senan, Alex, Pierse and Hugo, Sonja’s husband Brian, Adrian’s wife Nikki, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening (5th. July) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning (6th. July) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Nancy Sullivan (née Byrne) – Athy / Aylesbury, Belmont Road, Ferrybank, Waterford / Castletownbere, Cork

July 4 2019, peacefully, at home. Nancy will be sadly missed by her husband Bernie, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Nancy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday 6th July from 2.30pm until 4pm. Removal on Sunday, 7th July, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.