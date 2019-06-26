Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Cathy Murphy (née Lloyd) – The Ferns, Blackrock, Louth / Naas

June 25 2019. Kathy beloved daughter of Cepta and the late Leslie, and dear mother of Jonathan, Conor and Matthew. Deeply regretted by her sons, sister Lesley O’Keeffe, brothers Christopher, Leonard, Andrew and Mark, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Evening prayers on Wednesday evening in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Oliver Plunkett Church. Burial afterwards in Haggardstown Cemetery.

Barry Slattery – Broadleas, Ballymore Eustace

June 24 2019. Peacefully at the Hermitage Clinic surrounded by his loving family Anne, Robbie, David and Ian, together with Deirdre, Alice and Moira, brothers, sisters and friends. Reposing in Clarke's Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Wednesday from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross on Thursday for 2.00 pm Service in the Victorian Chapel. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Peter McVerry Trust. Donation box at the Funeral Home and the Crematorium.