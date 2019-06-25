Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

David Fall – Meadow Court, Clane

June 24 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Louise. Deeply regretted by his loving son Brian, daughter Sarah, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Dolores, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special friend Elsie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm with prayers at 8.30pm.Removal on Wednesday morning at 10am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Joseph T. (Joe) Higgins – Naas / Boyle, Roscommon

June 24 2019, Retired Detective Sergeant, Naas. Beloved husband of Lolo and father of Michael, Ann Marie, Joseph, Carmel, Sylvia and the late Frank. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Colette (Sadlier), Glenda (Earley) and Eda (Cleary), sons-in-law Bill O’Neill and Dave Cahill, daughter-in-law Linda (Keating), Joseph’s partner Frances O’Loughlin, grandchildren Katie, Kelly, Amy, Paul, Patrick, Ellie, Jack, Jill, Sarah and Robert, great-granddaughter Jane, brothers-in-law Patsy and Liam Brennan, sisters-in-law Betty (Leydon), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Wednesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Donation box in chuch. House Private Please.

Tom Kelly – Palmerstown, Dublin / Newbridge

June 22 2019 (peacefully) at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Andrew, Stephen, Desmond and Tommy, daughters Mary, Hazel, Tara and their mother Mary, brothers Con, John Joe, Des and sister Vera, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and his long term friends Andrea, Richard and Noah, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Tuesday from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St James' Hospital, Dublin. Donations box in the Church.

Seamus Kilbride – Oaklawn West, Leixlip / Granard, Longford

June 23 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (née Leonard), sons Leonard, Shay, Peter, Brian & David, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues and friends, especially those in the Irish Tug of War Association. Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Ireland.

Bernadette Malone (née McGrath) – Millrace Lawns, Clonuff, Broadford / Kinnegad, Meath

June 20 2019, unexpectedly at her residence. Predeceased by her son Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving husband P.J. sons Noel, Larry, Thomas and Maurice, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Tommy and Joe, sisters Tess and Marie, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eircode W91EWR2) on Tuesday (25th June) from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon (26th June) to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Broadford for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.