Deaths in Kildare - Monday, June 24, 2019

Tom Kelly – Palmerstown, Dublin / Newbridge

June 22 2019 (peacefully) at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Andrew, Stephen, Desmond and Tommy, daughters Mary, Hazel, Tara and their mother Mary, brothers Con, John Joe, Des and sister Vera, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and his long term friends Andrea, Richard and Noah, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Bernadette Malone (née McGrath) – Millrace Lawns, Clonuff, Broadford / Kinnegad, Meath

June 20 2019, Bernadette, unexpectedly at her residence. Predeceased by her son Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving husband P.J. sons Noel, Larry, Thomas and Maurice, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Tommy and Joe, sisters Tess and Marie, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Luke Mullins – Standhouse Road, Newbridge / Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Galway

Captain (Retd) Luke Mullins, Standhouse Road, Newbridge - June 21 2019 peacefully in his 98th year at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Rita (Ryan), son David (Lexington, Ky) and daughter Catherine (in infancy). Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Jane and Mary and son Eric (Kilchreest), daughter-in-law Esther, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren: Aaron, Lorna, Ziva, Dara, Sheena, Grainne, Robert, Chase, Luke, Niamh and Fiachra and partners Ben, Sarah, Craig and Lynsey. Great-grandson Luke, sister-in-law Maureen, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge, arriving at 5pm on Monday. Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

William O'Brien – Naas / Kiltimagh, Mayo / Duleek, Meath

June 22 2019, The death has occurred of William O'Brien, Nass, Co. Kildare, formerly of Cuiltybo, Co. Mayo and late of Sneeogue, Duleek, Co. Meath, peacefully in the tender loving care of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas in his 98th year. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Reposing at Craddoch House Nursing Home, this Monday evening from 5pm till 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, leaving nursing home at 9.30am to St. Cianan's Church, Duleek, arriving for funeral mass at 11 o'clock. Burial immediately afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duleek in family plot.

David Sharpe – 1 Tannery Walk, Rathangan

June 21 2019, Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving wife Melanie, daughters Abbie, Ellie and Emma, son Jack, mother Bridget, father Pat, step mother Ann, brothers Brendan and William, sisters Niabh, Clara and Amy, mother-in-law Marie, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (R51 KD58) on Monday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning arriving Church of the Assumption Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Patrick's Cemetery Rathangan. House Private On Tuesday Morning Please.