Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Mairead Morrin (née MacGlinchey) – Naas

June 18 2019, Peacefully, at St Brigid's Hospice, Curragh, Co Kildare after a short illness which she bore with courage and grace. Mairéad will be sadly missed by her husband Dec, son James, daughter Niamh, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Cillian, grandsons Fionn and Daniel, sister Cliona, brothers PJ, Michael and Ciarán, sisters-in-law Bernadette, Daeng, Leigh, Marie, Romy and Suzanne, brothers-in-law Kieran and Noel, nieces and nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends in Ireland and abroad. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law Bryan and Eddie. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday (19th) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Memorial Mass in the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas at 10am on Friday (21st).Home private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St Brigid's Hospice.

Tom Griffin – Muckross, Killarney, Kerry / Maynooth

June 12 2019, Beloved husband of Michelle, dear father of Laura, David and Louise and son of Michael and the late Kathleen (recently deceased). Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Des, Brian and Dermot, father-in-law Danny, mother-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law Paul, Alan and Ben, sisters-in-law Lisa, Yvonne, Denise, Beliza and Anne, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, his work colleagues at Intel and his many friends. Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Removal at 6.30 pm on Friday to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. A Months Mind Mass for Tom will take place on Sunday 28th July 2019 at 11.30am in St Mary's Church, Maynooth.

Daniel Murphy – Sallins

June 17 2019. Father of Anthony and grandfather of Luka and Lana. Will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Helena, brothers William, Noel and Terry, sisters Imelda and Pauline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of the Rosary and The Guardian Angel, Sallins, on Saturday arriving for 11.00 am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Men’s Shed, Sallins. Donation box at the church and crematorium.