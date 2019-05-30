Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, May 30, 2019

Margaret Byrne (née Coyne) – St. Brides, Athgarvan / Newbridge

May 29 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Margaret, wife of the late Michael and predeceased by her grandsons Gavin and Ryan; sadly missed by her daughter Susan, sons Michael, Peter and Seán and their spouses and partner, her 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sister Katie, brother-in-law Mike, sister-in-law Nancy, nieces and nephews, extended family, and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Reposing on Friday from 3 o'clock with Removal at 6 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Paul Desmond – Celbridge / Bray, Wicklow

May 27 2019 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of the late Maureen and Edward; Sadly missed by his loving cousin Rachel and family, his close friends and staff at St. Raphael’s. Reposing in St. Raphael’s Oratory on Tuesday evening (June 4th) from 4 o’c with prayers at 5 o’c. Funeral Mass in St. Raphael’s Chapel on Wednesday morning (June 5th) at 11 o’c followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Jack Hayes – Boherleigh, Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Kildare / Waterford

May 29 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Hospice, limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Martin (Waterford), daughter Celia (Celbridge), Celia’s partner Mark, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandson Ben, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Funeral arriving to Kilbarron Church on Friday morning at 10.45 o’c for Funeral Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

John McEvoy – Caramore House, Kilmeague

May 28 2019, Peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Kathleen Ledwith and Lily Healey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home, Dunmurray, Kildare Town (R51 PC 58) from 4 pm on Thursday with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 6:15 pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen at 7 pm. Funeral mass on Friday morning at 11 am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

William Walsh – St. Dominic's Park, Athy / Nurney

May 27 2019, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Dinny and Jimmy, brother, sister, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.