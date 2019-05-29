Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Nicholas O'Keefe – Ballymore Eustace

May 19, 2019, (peacefully), at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, Nicholas; Sadly missed by his loving family and friends. Funeral has taken place privately. Memorial Mass will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, 30th May, at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace. House private please.

Maura Scanlon (née Maguire) – Leixlip / Rialto, Dublin

May 28 2019, (peacefully), at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Maura, beloved wife of Jack and dear mother of Fergus, Alan, Darrell, Hilary, Garrett, Gregory, Sharon, Ronan and Corinne. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Wednesday evening (29th May) from 6.00 pm until 8.00 pm. Removal to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip, on Thursday morning (30th May) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.