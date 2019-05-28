Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Willie Flanagan – Kylebeg, Kildangan

May 24 2019, Much loved brother of Bernie and Moira. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin on Wednesday evening between 5'oc and 8'oc with rosary recital at 8'oc. Removal to Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan on Thursday to arrive for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery.

Anne Kielty – Celbridge / Stoneybatter, Dublin / Rostrevor, Down

May 25 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home. Much loved mother of Yvonne, John (Doyle) and the late David. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren Susan, Sandra, Stephen, Kevin, Shane, Kaylie, Colin, Brendan, Paul and Sinead, great-grandchildren Holly and Eliyana, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Dolores and Sandy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Wednesday evening (May 29) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (May 30) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

John Mackey – Tully East, Dublin Road, Kildare Town

May 26 2019, Deeply loved by his wife Frances, daughter Josephine, son-in-law Philip, grandchildren Francis, Adrian, Glen and Emma, great-grandchildren Willow and Poppy, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday 28th May from 2 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to the Carmelite Church, Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.