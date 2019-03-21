Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, March 21, 2019

John Farrell – Leixlip, Kildare / Donnycarney, Dublin

March 20 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Anne (Annie) and dear father of Seamus (Shay) and Margaret (Crinion); Sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, grandchildren Sean, Robert and Emma, daughter-in-law Geraldine, brothers Paddy, Teddy and Frank, sisters Nancy, Maura and Pamela, his loving family relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip on Thursday evening (March 21st.) between 6:30 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Friday morning (March 22nd.) to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’clock, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Kelly – Plunketstown, Castledermot

March 19 2019, Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital in the excellent care of all the staff of St. Anne's Ward. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phyllis, daughters Deirdre and Sinead, sons-in-law Gerard and Paul, grandchildren Fionn, Fiadh and Cuinn, sister Eileen, brothers Lar, Vincent and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his Home on Thursday from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Arriving to The Church Of the Assumption, Castledermot on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

Ann (Angela) Murphy (née Brennan) – Brannockstown, Naas

March 20 2019, Beloved wife of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Joe and Sean, daughter Frances, brothers Billy and James, sisters Eileen and Margaret, daughters-in-law Hannah, Adrienne and Suzanne, son-in-law Aidan, grandchildren Jenny, Barry, Daniel, Fergal, Tara, Sam, Sarah, Emily and LucyAnn, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.30pm to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace at 7pm. Funeral on Friday after 12 o'clock Mass to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. Donation box in church.

Pat (Patrick) Simons – Maynooth

March 19 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Dear brother of Ellen, Liam and Janet and son of the late Thomas and Jane. Predeceased by his nephew Harry and niece Selina. Sadly missed by his loving brother, sisters, brothers-in-law Tom and Harry, nephews Simon, Thomas, Mark and Elliott, nieces Ciara and Aisling, relatives and friends. Reposing Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Friday evening from 4.30pm followed by his removal to St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Saturday morning after 11am Mass to Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Bridget Tucker (née Harris) – Kilheale Manor, Kill, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin

March 19 2019, Beloved wife of the late James and mother of the late Adrian. Sadly missed by her loving son Gerard, daughter Maria (Donohoe), sisters Teresa and Mary, daughters-in-law Bridget and Catherine, son-in-law John, grandchildren Stephen, Sinéad, Gillian, James, Kenneth, Jonathan and Aisling, great-grandchildren Amber, Max and Seán, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Kill followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Ireland.

Thomas (Tommie) Walsh – Loughtown, Donadea

March 15 2019, in London, of Thomas (Tommie) “Barber” Walsh, formerly of Loughtown, Donadea, Co. Kildare. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Joan (née O’Sullivan), his beloved children, Rachel, Ciarán and his wife Caryle, and Caroline, his grandchildren, Lauren, Ben and Aaron, his brother Noel with his wife Valerie, his sister Hannah, and his brother Donie with his wife Celia and all the members of the Quirke and Walsh families, his O’Sullivan and McGowan in-laws and their families, Sheila Smith and all her family, the Gregory family, his contemporaries in the Rathcoffey and Clane area, patrons of the Old Galtymore in London and a wide circle of friends in North-West London. His remains will be removed to the Church of SS. Sebastian and Pancras, Hay Lane, Kingsbury Green arriving at 6 p.m. on Tuesday next, 26th. March. Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, 27th. March with burial afterwards in Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road, Barnet.