Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Michael (Mick) Kelly – Plunketstown, Castledermot

March 19 2019, Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital in the excellent care of all the staff of St. Anne's Ward. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phyllis, daughters Deirdre and Sinead, sons-in-law Gerard and Paul, grandchildren Fionn, Fiadh and Cuinn, sister Eileen, brothers Lar, Vincent and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his Home on Thursday from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Arriving to The Church Of the Assumption, Castledermot on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

Valerie Crowther (née Herron) – Cnoc na Greine, Kilcullen / Tallaght, Dublin

March 19 2019, In the tender care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Formerly of Old Bawn, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Drimnagh, Dublin 12. Grandmother of the late Patrick. Beloved wife of Noel and mother of Susan, Michael, Ann-Marie, Elaine, Jeffrey, Audrey and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sisters Rose and Kathleen, brother James, daughters-in-law Michelle and Sharon, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Funeral Service to celebrate Valerie’s life will take place on Thursday (21st) at 2pm in Newland's Cross Crematorium prior to cremation. Family flowers only please.

Antoinette Kiely – Orchard Park, The Curragh

March 17 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Derek, children Sarah, Katie and Darren, mother Bernadette, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4pm on Wednesday with prayers that evening at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for 11am Mass, funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Elsie Power (née Cleary) – Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare / Doneraile, Cork

March 17 2019 (suddenly) at Naas General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Pierce and much loved mother of Declan, Regina, Michelle and Pierce. Elsie will be sadly missed by her loving family, adored grandchildren Cian, Cillian, Shane, Sinéad, Darragh, Mark, Peter and Fiona, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Elsie will be lying in repose at her residence on Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Conleth's Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery.