Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Nora Daly (née Kilgannon) – Leixlip, Kildare / Caltra, Galway

January 15 2019 (peacefully) after a short illness, in the loving care of the staff at St. James’ Hospital and surrounded by her family. Nora, beloved wife of Donal and dear mother of Conor, Éanna and Marie. Predeceased by her father Tom, sisters Teresa and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, mother Bridie, sisters Brid and Rita, brother Tomás, Martin and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan on (Wednesday) evening from 4.00o’c to 7.00 o’c. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on (Thursday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Ben Patrick Guidera – Hazelwood Grove, Brownstown, The Curragh

January 15 2019, Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving mam Caroline and dad Patrick, sister Shannen, niece Mia, grandparents Annie, Mick, Joe and Marie, Shannen‘s partner Darren, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 3pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh Camp for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House strictly private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donation, if desired, to “The Pink Ribbon Cancer Foundation’. Donations box in church.

Noel Hayes – Elmwood, Naas / Curragh

January 14 2019, Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, brothers George, Patrick, Andrew, Fergus and John, aunt Eileen, his wonderful friend Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 4pm with Removal at 6pm to arrive at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral on Thursday after 12 o’clock Mass to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church

Margaret Hyland – Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare Town, Kildare / Bracknagh, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois

January 15 2019, Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Beechpark Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home on Wednesday from 5:30pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10:15am arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh

Paul Leavy – Maudlins, Johnstown Village, Naas, Kildare

January 14 2019, Unexpectedly, beloved husband of the late Maura. Sadly missed by his loving son Shay (New York), daughters Mary (Heavey), Pauline (O’Flaherty) and Ita (Sheehan), sisters Rita, Maura and Ann, brothers Oliver and Anthony, sons-in-law John, Tim and Lorcan, grandchildren Gillian, Johnny, Rebecca, Lily, Christopher, Charlie and Stephen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 6.30pm to 9pm with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Kathleen O'Neill (née Carroll) – Clonkeen, Carbury, Kildare / Castlejordan, Offaly

January 15 2019, In her 94th year, (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital – beloved wife of the late Daniel and sister of the late Bernie, Monica, Noel and Eddie. Adored mother of Jim, Marian, Anne, Eamon, Pat, Jeanette, Frank and Yvonne. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, and partners, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her residence (Eircode W91NY61) this Wednesday (16 Jan) from 2pm with prayers at 5.45pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm, arriving to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital, donation box in the church.

Sonia Power Smith (née Ellis) – Johnstown, Kildare

January 14, 2019, in her 86th year, following an illness courageously borne, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of the kind and compassionate staff, at the Beacon Hospital, Sonia, dearly loved and cherished mother of Parsley, Amanda, Annabel, Christopher, Niall, Sarah and Emily; Greatly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother Patrick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, daughter’s partners, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, neighbours and her beloved animal family. Reposing on Wednesday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Thursday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass and Service of Thanksgiving. Funeral immediately afterwards to Maudlins Church of Ireland Cemetery, Naas. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397

Aidan Stafford – 32 McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare

January 15 2019, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, daughters Claire and Aideen, sons-in-law Michael and Brian, grandchildren Ciara, Eoin, Katie and Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 P208) from 2.30pm tomorrow, Wednesday, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Team. Donations box in Church. House private Thursday morning please.