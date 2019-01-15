Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Taye Immanuel Akinwoye – Athy, Kildare / Dublin

January 10, 2019. He will be sadly missed by his Family, Friends, Congregation and Neighbours. Service will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 15th January in Thompson's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy. Followed by Burial in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally Co. Laois.

Mary Keenan – Late of Grangemore, Kilcullen

January 9 2019 at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Paddy and Michael, sisters Kathleen, Nora, Angela and Lila, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family. Mary will be sadly missed by all her colleagues, friends and staff at St Dympna's. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Tuesday between 6pm and 8pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal by PJ Willis Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning arriving at the Church of The Sacred Heart and St.Brigid, Kilcullen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Abbey, Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Dympna's Hospital, Carlow. Donation Box in Church.

Jimmy Martin – Piercetown, Newbridge

January 13 2019 (suddenly) Jimmy, Retd Stg 3rd Battalion Connolly Barracks, The Curragh, husband of Collette, father of James and Lisa, sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Kelli, Adam, Katelynn & Jamie, daughter-in-law Orla, brothers Paddy, Bernard, Colm & Tommy, sisters Bena & Brenda, sisters-in-law, his mother-in-law Claire, nieces & nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Thursday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge

Elizabeth (Lil) O'Rourke (née Hyland) – Maynooth

January 13 2019, peacefully at her residence, beloved wife of the late Ernest and sister of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving son Tomás and his partner Marie, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.