Deaths in Kildare - Monday, January 14, 2019

Mary Keenan – Late of Grangemore, Kilcullen

January 9 2019, Mary Keenan, Sacred Heart Hostel, St Dympna's Hospital, Carlow and formerly of Grangemore, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. January 9th 2019 at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Paddy and Michael, sisters Kathleen, Nora, Angela and Lila, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family. Mary will be sadly missed by all her colleagues, friends and staff at St Dympna's. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Thomas (Tommy) Murray – Maynooth Park, Maynooth / Achill Island, Mayo

January 11 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Niall & Tommy Lee, father Thomas, mother Ann, brothers Paul, John & Francis, sisters Carol, Mary & Michelle, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, by Debbie & her daughter Kellie and her grandsonJordan, relatives & friends, Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only pleae. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Michelle Patchell (née Byrne) – Killybegs, Prosperous

January 11 2019, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, daughter Alex, son Jack, parents Michael & Maeve, mother in law Mary, brothers George & Sean, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday from 5-9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning from her residence at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private please.

Evelyn Reidy (née Partridge) – Mullacash and formerly of Tipper Road, Naas

January 12 2019, In her 95th year, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her adored husband Pat, sisters Von (Drinan) and Eithne (Flanagan), and her beloved grandson Ross (Mahon). Very sadly missed by her children Patrick, John and Anne-Marie (Mahon), their families and her cherished grandchildren Rachel, Sarah-Louise, Katie, Victoria, Barry, Leah, Eoin, David, Robert, Simon and Rebecca, and also her great-grandchildren Alasdair, Victoria, Cayla, Naruki, Haru, Daniel, Robyn and Hugo, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 15th at 11 o’clock in St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, Naas followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House Private Please.