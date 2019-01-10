Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, January 10, 2019

Winnie Cunningham (née Halford) – Ballymany Park, Newbridge

January 8 2019, Winnie, ex Lady Captain of the Curragh Golf Club. sister of the late Margaret Phil & Michael, wife of Michael. Mother of Brian & Ann-Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother George, sisters Mary & Betty, daughter-in-law, Louise, son-in-law, Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Max & Benn, nieces & nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours. Reposing at her residence from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday evening, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11.00am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society, donations box in church.

Patricia ( Patty ) Dunne (née Reidy) – Beechgrove and late of Rowanville and Maddenstowm, Kildare Town, Kildare

January 9 2019, Predeceased by her husband Sonny and daughter Angela. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday 10th January from 5pm with Rosary there at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 1.30pm to The Carmelite Church, Kildare (Eircode R51K379) arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. The family wish to acknowledge the wonderful care Patty received in Naas Hospital and Lourdesville Nursing Home.