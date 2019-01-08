Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Michael (Mick) Ardiff – Oaklawn, Leixlip

January 7 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, after a long illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Miriam (nee Byrne), daughters Sonya, Clodagh, Caitriona, Suzanne & Mariga, sons-in-law, 9 grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Michael Byrne – Rockford, Blackrock, Dublin / Castledermot

January 6 2019, In the loving care of Leopardstown Park Hospital after a long illness. Beloved brother of Annie, Frances, Dominic, Aidan and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot from 6pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11:30am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

Loreto (Lorrie) Farrell (née Isdell) – Sundays Well, Naas / Mullingar, Westmeath

January 6, 2019, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, Loreto (Lorrie), loving wife of Paddy, much loved mother of Yvonne (Greenan), Brian, Niall, Philip and Rosemary (Meaney) and dear sister of Gay, Paddy and the late John; Remembered fondly by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brother, sister, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Mary, sons-in-law Pauric and Padraig, sisters-in-law Eileen, Rosemarie and Eileen, eighteen much loved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends and neighbours. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home on Tuesday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Margaret (Gretta) Mahon (née O'Grady) – Celbridge / Tullamore, Offaly

January 6 2019 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Brendan and much loved mother of Vincent, Mary, Nuala, Paul and Neil. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandson, son-in-law Patrick, daughters-in-law Elaine, Jacqui and Sue, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday from 4pm followed by her removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Thursday morning after 11am Mass to Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Funeral Mass can be viewed live online https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge