Deaths in Kildare - Monday, January 7, 2019

Olive Connolly (née Smyth) – Clonwood Heights, Clane

January 6 2019, peacefully at her residence, in the tender care of her loving family, beloved wife of the late Fran, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Niamh, sons Michael & Eamonn, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Denis, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4 - 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Clane I.W.A.

Mary Heffernan – The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Belmullet, Mayo / Kildare

January 5 2018 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sister Eileen, brother Michael, sister-in-law Phil, cousins extended family and friends. Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (eircode R95 FH90) from 4.30pm on Monday (Jan. 7th) with Rosary to 5pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 10.30am, followed by removal to St. Canice's Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery.