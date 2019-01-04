Deaths in Kildare - Friday, January 4, 2019

Michael Enright – Naas, Kildare / Kerry

(Retired member of An Garda Síochána) – January 1, 2019, Michael, beloved husband of Josephine and dear father of Seamus, Michael and Maeve; Very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers, son-in-law Troy, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Friday from 4.00pm with Removal to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday after 10.00am Mass to St. Corban's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Naas Care of the Aged. House private please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.