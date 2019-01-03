Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, January 3, 2019

Kieran Gallagher – Old Abbey Manor, Great Connell, Newbridge

January 1 2018, Kieran, sadly missed by his loving wife Debbie, sons Barry, Ciaran, George, daughter Kim, grandson Carson, brother William, sisters Carol & Sandra, partners Sean & Jade, sisters-in-law Susan, Sinead & Fiona, brothers-in-law Tom & Anthony, aunts & uncles, nieces & nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Henry St., Newbridge from 4pm on Thursday evening with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Dominican College Church, for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, the Curragh. Donations box in church.