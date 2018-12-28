Deaths in Kildare - Friday, December 28, 2018

Ester (Ettie) Domican (née Brennan) – Ticknevin, Carbury

December 27 2018, In the loving care of Sancta Maria Nursing Home, wife of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving son Kenneth, daughter Joanne, grandchildren Faith, Lorna and James-Paterick, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Sean Doyle – Broadleas, Ballymore Eustace

December 25th 2018. Beloved husband of the late Alice, sadly missed by his brothers and sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullen Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Friday 28th December from 4pm until 7pm. Removal from there Saturday 29th December at 9-30am to arrive at St Kevin's Church, Hollywood, for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Dunlavin Cemetery.

Sean Kennedy – Cloughoola, Peterswell, Galway / Maynooth

Unexpectedly on December 25 2018. Pre deceased by his parents Martin and Margaret and his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his sister Myra Gavin ( Maynooth), brother in law Eddie Gavin, sister in law Mary Kennedy (Castleblakney, Ballinasloe). Deeply regreted by his nieces Laura, Stephanie, Collette, Ann, Maura, Nuala and by his nephews Alan and Rory, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Sean will lie in repose at Mullins Funeral Home Georges Street, Gort, Co. Galway on Saturday evening December the 29th from 5pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Thomas Church Peterswell. Requiem Mass Sunday December 30th at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Castledaly Cemetery.

Brendan Loonam – Carrowkeel, Clonfanlough, Offaly / Robertstown

December 18 2018, unexpectedly in Huddersfield, England. He is a native of Carrowkeel, Clonfanlough and is predeceased by his dad John, mother Mary and brother Seán. Brendan will be sdaly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Mary (Nee McGrath, Robertstown, Co. Kildare), daughters Katie, Haley, Rhiannon, Iraina, Allanna and Dentia, son Sholan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Denis (Clonfanlough), Pat Joe (England) and Tom (Clonfanlough), sisters Marie (England), Bernie (Rochfortbridge) and Betty (Athlone), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Brendan's Requiem Mass will be celebrated on January 9th 2019 at 12.30pm in St. Patrick's Church, Huddersfield. Interment afterwards in Castle Hill Cemetery.

Michael McCarthy – Naas, Kildare / Gneeveguilla, Kerry

December 25, 2018, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght Hospital, Michael, beloved husband of the late Kitty and dear father of Donal, Mairéad, Gearóid (deceased), Siobhan, Aisling and Gráinne; Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Tony and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Tony, Katie, Aoife, Adam, David, Ellen, and Eoin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St Corban’s Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Eddie (Neddy) Roycroft – 19 Tonlegee Lawns, Athy

December 27 2018, Father of the Late Susan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons James, Pat, Eddie and James, daughter Bernadette, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to La Chéile Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital , Athy.