Deaths in Kildare - Friday, December 21, 2018

Eamon Mulhall – 16 Geraldine Road, Athy

December 21 2018, Reposing at his residence from 4pm today, Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Saturday morning , to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. House private Saturday morning please.

Catherine (Kitty) Devenney (née Reddy) – Roseberry, Newbridge

December 19 2018, Catherine (Kitty) after an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Marcia, & Orla, sons Shaun & Patrick, sons-in-law Donald & Dave, daughters-in-law Maureen & Teresa, grandchildren, Emily, Clodagh, Hannah, Jennifer, Cathal, Eabha, James, Isobel, William & Sam, sister Peggy, brother Johnny, nieces & nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence from 3pm to 9pm on Friday evening with prayers at 8pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday morning, arriving at the Dominican College Church, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. House private Saturday morning. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in church.

Martin Igoe – Church Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Naas

December 19 2018, Pre decaesed by his parents Jim and Anne. Martin will be sadly missed by his beloved partner Teresa Feery, their daughter Jamie, his brother Liam, sister-in-law Mary, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of Jimmy and Teresa Feery, White Forge, Durrow, on Friday from 4pm until 8pm with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Loakman – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

December 19 2018, Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sister Eileen, brother Liam, brother-in-law Liam, sister-in-law Margaret, uncle Vincent, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 4 PM on Friday with prayers at 8 PM. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30 AM to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11AM. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.” Donations box in church.

Rosaleen Moran (née McKeever) – Celbridge / Druminchingore, Leitrim

December 20 2018 in the care of staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her brothers Michael, John and Dan, sisters May and Teresa, sisters-in-law, step-children, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, North Strand on Friday, December 21st, from 4pm till 6pm. Removal on Saturday, December 22nd, to Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel for 1pm Service.