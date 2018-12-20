Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, December 20, 2018

Paddy Higgins – Cornelscourt, Newbridge

December 19 2018, Paddy suddenly at his home, husband of the late Frances. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Michael, Pat, John and David sister Mary, daughters-in-law, his eleven grandchildren and his great-grandchild Penelope, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home Henry Street, from 4pm on Thursday evening with removal at 6-30pm to arrive at Dominican College Church at 7pm. Funeral after 11am Mass on Friday to St. Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge. Family flowers only, please.

Eileen Mullins (née Nolan) – Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip

December 17 2018 (peacefully) at St. James' Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) and much loved mother of Niall, Caitriona, Niamh and Sinead. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, sons-in-law & partners, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Thursday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Friday afternoon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) O'Brien – Ovidstown, Straffan

December 19 2018, peacefully at Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Dymphna & Patricia, son Joseph, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Eoin, Ross, Ben, Niamh & Liam, brother Jim, sisters Biddy & Peg, sister-in-law Angela, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Fionnuala Scott (née Sinclair) – Lisheen Stud, Kilkea, Castledermot / Antrim

December 17 2018, Loving mother of James, Sarah and John. Deeply regretted by Homer, brothers Robert, Stephen and Edmund, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Barbara, John's partner Lisa, sisters-in-law Kathy, Mary-Claire and Fiona, grandchildren Harriet, Jack, Tess and Robyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday evening, arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Castledermot for 7pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot at 10am on Friday morning followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Glenavy, Co. Antrim. (approx. arrival time 2.30pm).