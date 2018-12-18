Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Jim Cummins – Coonough, Carbury

December 16 2018, (Ex army The Curragh and Longford). Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Ger, Helen, Josie, Ber and Ann, brothers Danny, Kit, Mick and Paddy (R.I.P.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Monday evening from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 3.30pm with removal at 5.30pm, arriving to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "Friends of Naas Hospital".

Margaret (Peg) Hempenstall (née Breslin) – Formerly Nicholastown, Athy

December 17 2018, Wife of the Late Seamie, sister of the Late Mike and grandmother of the Late Fionn. Deeply regretted by her loving son Jimmy, daughter Kathryn, brother John, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Connie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Aoife, Seamus, Grainne, Aislinn, Conor, James, Padraic and Ronan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 8pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Removal at 5.30pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. House private, family only please.

Noreen Hopkins (née Carter) – Carton Court, Maynooth / Barna, Galway

December 17 2018, peacefully at Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by her loving sons Tommy, Martin & Anthony, daughters-in-law Grainne, Mary & Joanne, grandchildren, sister Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly’s Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 4pm - 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday from her residence at 12 noon to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth for 12.30 pm funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Assoc. of Ireland.

Jolita Juteliene (née Stanulyte) – Beatty Park, Celbridge

December 15 2018, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by her loving husband Donatas, son Saulieus, mother Veronika, extended family & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday from 5-7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

Eddie Rice – Kildare / Drimnagh

December 16 2018 (Kildare and late of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh) peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a long illness in the kind care of the staff of Naas General Hospital; Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving dad of Eddie Jnr, Lorraine, Louise and Kevin. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, son-in-law Rory, grandchildren Evan, Saoirse, Ben and Sophia, brother Paddy, sister Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road and afterwards to Mount Jerome Victorian Chapel for Cremation. Family flowers only please.

Terry Ward – Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge

December 17 2018 (peacefully). Beloved husband of Breeda and much loved father of Emma, Gavan, Kate and Brian and a devoted grandfather of Aoibhínn, Holly, Abbie, Leo and Siún; Terry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Frankie, brothers Vincent, Brendan and Des, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday evening (December 19th) to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving at 5:30 o’c. Funeral on Thursday morning (December 20th) after 12 o’c Mass followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. House private. Family flowers only, please.