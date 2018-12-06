Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, December 6, 2018

Mary Delaney (née Anderson) – Doorley Court, Rathangan / Newbridge

December 5 2018 (peacefully) at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary, loving mother of the late Emma. Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, daughters Margaret and Deirdre, her beloved grandchildren Ciara, Eliza, Annabel, Sam, Megan, Alex, Emma-Jane, her adored great-grandchildren Sophie and Jake, sons-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 5 o'clock on Thursday with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House private on Friday morning please.

Margaret (Gretta) Kennedy – Ard Mhuire, Rathangan

December 5 2018, Reposing at Beach Park Nursing Home, Kildare Town today, Wednesday, between 6pm and 8pm; prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Rathangan tomorrow, Thursday, at 10am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Mary Lenehan (née Kelly) – Ashgrove Drive, Naas

December 5 2018, passed away peacefully after great care and attention from the wonderful staff at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her large, loving family. Mary will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her, including her children Eddie, Billy, Catherine, Rosie, Tom and Pa, their husbands and wives Lena, Michele, Tommy, Ted, Orla and Aislinn, her 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, her sisters Teresa, Peggy and Josie, brothers Johnny, Andy and Joe and a wide circle of extended family and friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband Joe, son Joe, sister Kathleen and brothers Christy, Billy and Jimmy. Reposing at her home at Ashgrove Drive on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David Naas with burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

Patrick Moore – Mullaghmast, Ballitore, Athy

December 5 2018. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Vincent, David and Noel, daughter Bernadette, son-in-law Andrew, daughters-in-law Marcella and Lisa, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 1.00pm on Thursday with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Friday to The Church of SS Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown arriving for 12 Noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice. Donation box in church.

John Joe Reddy – Poplars, Newbridge / Ballylinan, Laois

December 4 2018, Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary and Kathleen, brother Liam, brother-in-law Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arragements Later.

Joan Ryder – Loughbollard Estate, Clane / Ballinrobe, Mayo

December 5 2018, peacefully at Naas General Hospital in the company of her sisters and family. Predeceased by her parents Peter & Mary, her brother Michael, sisters Perry & Paddy, her partner George (Manzor) and his son Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Irene (Walkin, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo), Gay (Grealy, Swinford, Co Mayo), Carole Staunton, (Loughrea, Co Galway), Caroline, Sharon, James (Manzor), brothers-in-law Tony & James, sister-in-law Fionnuala Ryder, (Ballinrobe, Co Mayo), nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.