Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Leslie Braithwaite – Doneaney, Monasterevin

December 3 2018, Peacefully at home. Brother of the late Billy. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends especially Mick and neighbours. Reposing in Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare Town on Tuesday at 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock. Reception Service in St John the Evangelist Church in Monasterevin at 7 o'clock. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2 o'clock followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

Nelius Cotter – Barnagh, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Maynooth

Sunday December 2 2018. Nelius is sadly missed by his mother Mary, partner Kay, brother John (Donegal), sisters Chris Sheehan, Bridie Weir and Marie McElhatton, brothers-in-law Joe and Brendan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Olive Harte (née McLoughlin) – 86 Rathstewart Crescent, Athy / Birr, Offaly

November 30 2018, Deeply regretted by John, children Keith, Kerrie-Anne, Shane and Clionadh, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Rose, son-in-law Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand-children Freya, Annie, Tierna, Dan and Grace, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon with rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Athy Community First Responders. House private Thursday morning, please.

Bernie (Ber) McNeela (née Sweeney) – Castlekealy, Caragh / Clane

December 2 2018, peacefully at her residence, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Trish, son Garry, granddaughter Nadine and her mother Rebecca, grandson Gary, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers -in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence (W91RHX7) from 6pm on Monday, with rosary at 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers Only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, Curragh