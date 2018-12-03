Deaths in Kildare - Monday, December 3, 2018

Peter Brogan – Leixlip

December 1 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Cypress Ward, Connolly Hospital, Peter, beloved husband of Brenda and dear father of Paul, Lynn, Fiona and the late Marie. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Rachel, Lauren, Ian, Lee, Hannah, Ellen, Martin, Josh, and Sienna, son-in-law Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday evening (3rd December) arriving at 6:00 o'clock. Funeral on Tuesday morning (4th December) after 11:00 o'clock Mass to Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Michael’s House, Clontarf Hub.