Deaths in Kildare - Friday, November 30, 2018

Mairéad Byrne – Castlemitchell, Athy

November 29 2018, Peacefully, after a long illness, through which she never lost strength, after the great care she received from Professor Gallagher and his staff at the Hermitage Medical Centre. Beloved daughter of Paddy and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Linda, partner P.J., brother-in-law David, nieces Emma, Nicole and Grace, nephews Liam, Aidan and Cathal, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R14 XW32) from 12 noon on Friday, 30th November. Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Monday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown New Cemetery.

Maurice Friel – Glasnevin, Dublin / Straffan / Gweedore, Donegal

November 27, 2018, (suddenly), at home, Maurice, beloved husband of the late Christine and dear father of Padraig, Eunice, Niamh, Maurice and Christine; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Ann and Lauren, sister, grandchildren Jim, Sam and Jenny, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his son Maurice’s home in Baybush, Straffan on Thursday from 6.00pm to 9.00pm with Prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for 10.00am Mass. Reposing at his home in Lunniagh on Friday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg arriving for 12.00 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Magheragallon Cemetery, Derrybeg. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Straffan Village, Ph: 01 4555121.

Patrick (Patsy) Kavanagh – Blessington, Wicklow / Kilteel

November 28 2018. Brother of the late John, Mary and Jim. Will be dearly missed by his sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Anthony, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Friday from 3.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Isey) O'Connor – Kill / Straffan

November 28 2018 peacefully in the wonderful care of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, beloved daughter of the late Charles & Mary O’Connor, Boston House, Straffan, Co. Kildare, sister of the late Ted, Dr. Charlie, Dr. Paddy, Joe, Moira Brophy and Eithne. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm, with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for 10 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Nora Sheehy (née Callan) – Ballyphilip, Nenagh, Tipperary / Kildangan

November 29 2018, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Johnny and loving mother of Noreen (Crosse), Noel, Eileen and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Margaret (Murphy) and Eileen (Lynch), sons-in-law Willie Crosse and Kevin O'Brien, daughters-in-law Rachael and Carmel, her grandchildren Aidan, Jack, Declan, Harry, Ellen, Sam and Eva, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Friday 30th at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by Burial in Kilmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice. House private on Saturday morning, please.

Gráinne Smith (née McCaffrey) – Celbridge / Churchtown, Dublin

November 28 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Aoife, Oisín and Fiachra and daughter of the late Eddie (Ned) and Eithne. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her aunt Deirdre and uncle Paddy, all the McCaffrey family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Sunday evening (December 2nd.) between 4 o’c and 6 o’c. Removal on Monday morning (December 3rd.) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friend’s of St. Luke’s Hospital.