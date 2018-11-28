Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Ann Ennis (née Casey) – Firmount, Clane / Caragh

November 27 2018, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Colin, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Thursday, with rosary on Friday evening at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery.

Catherine (Kay) Hughes (née Rooney) – Leixlip

November 25 2018 (suddenly). Wife of the late David (Dave) and much loved mother of Lorena, Nicola, Wayne and Andrea and devoted nanny of Nadine, Nicole, Ethan, Natasha, Dylan, Noah, Jaden and Maddison and daughter of the late Moll and Joe Rooney (St. Mary’s Park). Kay will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Martina and Mary, brothers Junior and Dan, son-in-law Jamie, brothers-in-law Dixie and Niall, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Evie, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends. Reposing at her sister Martina’s home on Wednesday evening (November 28th) between 5 o’c and 9 o’c. House private outside these times, please. Removal on Friday morning (November 30th) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ICU Connolly Hospital.