Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Karina Donnelly (née Murphy) – Rosconnell Road North, Rickardstown, Newbridge

November 25 2018, Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Liz Murphy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Robert, daughters Shauna and Megan, grandson Harry, father Joe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 3 PM on Tuesday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10 AM to arrive at St. Conleth's parish church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Theckla Farren – Malin, Donegal / Leixlip / Foxrock, Dublin

October 27 2018. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sisters, brother, grandson, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Theckla’s months mind Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin on (Sunday) December 2 2018 at 10.30am followed by interment of her ashes in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary Mangan (née Casey) – Leixlip

November 24 2018 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Con and dear mother of William and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren Millie Rose and Juliet, daughter-in-law Ruth, Brian’s partner Niranja, sisters Breda and Bernie, brother Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal from Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. A special word of thanks to the nurses and staff on The Laurel and Beech Wards, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Cian Pte. Mullally – Castlekeely, Caragh

November 24 2018, suddenly, beloved brother of the late Baby Eadaoin deeply regretted by his loving parents Donal and Mary, brothers Damien and Niall, sisters Karen and Caoimhe, grandparents Michael Mullally and Celia Larkin, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, many friends and work colleagues in the Curragh Barracks. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Prosperous on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family Flowers only please .Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.